Dubai: MS Dhoni is one of the calmest captains in the business, but he too lost his cool after an on-field confusion with Dwayne Bravo that led to a dropped catch on Sunday against Mumbai Indians in Dubai. The episode transpired in the 18th over of the MI innings when Saurabh Tiwary looked to take on Deepak Chahar, only to find a top edge.Also Read - IPL 2021: Kevin Pietersen Blames Kieron Pollard After CSK Beat MI in UAE Thriller

The ball went high up in the air, Dhoni had to make ground while Bravo was well-positioned to take the catch. Realising that he has the gloves, Dhoni sprinted for it, but eventually, it was spilled. Dhoni, who sets high standards for himself on the ground, was not happy with the effort and fumed at his dear friend – Bravo. Also Read - RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Probable XIs For Today’s T20 Match 31 Dubai Stadium 7.30 PM IST Sept 20 Monday

Thankfully, that drop did not have an effect on the eventual result of the match as Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs to go top of the table. Ruturaj Gaikwad laid the foundation with an unbeaten 58-ball 88 before Dwayne Bravo led an excellent bowling display.

Gaikwad batted through the innings to lift Chennai Super Kings from a precarious 7/3 to 156 for six as the IPL-14 resumed in the UAE after the first phase in India was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic in May.