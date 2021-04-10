A day ahead of CSK’s opening clash, MS Dhoni has sent a warning to Delhi Capitals. The 39-year old was seen hammering monstrous sixes during their practice session on the eve of the game. Dhoni – who faced criticism last year for his slow-pace batting – has not played competitive cricket since the last edition of the IPL and hence his form would bring relief for the fans. Also Read - Delhi Capitals Steve Smith Reveals Hilarious Secret About Coach Ricky Ponting Ahead of IPL 2021 Game vs CSK at Wankhede

He looked at his free-spirited best as he hit the ball hard as he used to in his early days. Also Read - MS Dhoni vs Rishabh Pant in IPL 2021 Preview: Chennai Super Kings Take on Delhi Capitals in Their Season Opener at Wankhede Stadium

Here is the video shared by CSK Twitter that should excite the yellow brigade. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket CSK vs DC IPL 2021: When And Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Stream Live Cricket Match Online And Telecast on TV

Eyes would be on Dhoni when he takes the field against his pupil Rishabh Pant – who would be leading the Capitals in Shreyas Iyer’s absence.

Chennai finished last in the thirteenth edition. They were missing the services of Suresh Raina. But this year he is back and that would boost the CSK side.

MI vs CSK SQUADS –

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c & wk), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, R Sai Kishore, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujra, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth.

Match starts at 7.30 PM.