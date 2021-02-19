Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings made some scintillating purchases in the 2021 IPL auction to bolster their team for the upcoming season. All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham grabbed most limelight amongst the newly bought players by CSK as he became the most expensive uncapped player in IPL history. CSK bought him for a whopping Rs 9.25 crore. Also Read - IPL Auction 2021 KKR Final Player List: Check Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad Harbhajan Singh, Shakib-al-Hasan And Other Players Bought by KKR

Gowtham has not made his debut in international cricket but his exploits with both bat and ball made him a player to look out for. The lanky all-rounder has earlier played for Rajasthan Royals in 2018 and 2019, where he was bought for Rs 6.2 crore. While he was traded to Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) last season.

In the 2021 auction, Gowtham started the bidding war between several franchises as Kolkata Knight Riders were the first to make a bid for him at the base price of Rs 20 lakh, eventually, it was MS Dhoni's CSK who acquired his services for Rs 9.25 crore.

Gowtham said it is a dream come true as he always idolises CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

I am literally like shivering and have no words to explain. That’s not got into my system yet. It is a dream come true. Always idolise Mahi (Mahendra Singh Dhoni) bhai. The way he is as a human and the way he plays the game and finishes the games off. So yeah, this was something I always envied about him,” said Gowtham in a video on IPL’s website.

🗣️🗣️ ‘It’s a dream come true moment for me.’ Picked for a massive INR 9.25 crore by @ChennaiIPL in the @Vivo_India #IPLAuction, @gowthamyadav88 is looking forward to playing alongside his idol – the legendary @msdhoni. 👏💛 Watch the full interview 🎥👇https://t.co/jCCLLPbWVV pic.twitter.com/oOGXaY0jzd — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 19, 2021



The 32-year-old said he is excited to share the dressing room with Dhoni and claims his nerves were high when he was bought by CSK for a whopping price.

“Now that I would be able to share the dressing room and I would learn a lot of things. Was just trying to relax but it never happen, my nerves were really high. I was texting my wife,” said Gowtham.

Gowtham further said he would love to learn the way Dhoni and Suresh Raina handle the game in crucial situations.

“Playing alongside the legends of the game like Raina and Dhoni. So would love to learn the way they handle the game. Not too worried because of the price tag because at a given we have to go out and perform. Having that badge on your head will put unwanted pressure. It’s just you need to go out there and express yourself is what I look up to and do that,” he added.