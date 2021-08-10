Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni landed in the city on Tuesday ahead of the departure of a group of players to the UAE, which will host the remainder of the Indian Premier League next month. The three-time IPL champions CSK tweeted an image of their skipper to mark ‘World Lion Day’ on August 10. The caption read, “Lion Day Entry”, with the image showing the former India captain – clad in a white t-shirt, beige trousers, and carrying a backpack – walking inside a building wearing a face mask with camouflage prints. Fans celebrated Dhoni’s arrival in Chennai on social media.Also Read - IND vs ENG 2021: Jasprit Bumrah is a World-Class Bowler, Got Amazing Skills For All Three Formats, Says Jonny Bairstow

Dhoni's wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, too, accompanied him to Chennai. The 30-year-old is set to leave for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where the remainder of IPL 2021 will be played. A bunch of Indian players will travel to the UAE most likely on August 13, a top CSK official said.

"Indian players in the team, whoever is available, will travel to UAE on August 13 in all likelihood," CSK CEO K S Viswanathan was quoted by PTI.

There will be no camp in Chennai before the CSK players fly out to the UAE, Viswanathan said.

The second half of the IPL 2021 will be held in UAE from September 19 to October 15 after the tournament was postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in its bubble.

The BCCI then decided to conduct the remaining matches in the UAE, which successfully hosted IPL 2020.



With the IPL a little over a month away, many CSK cricketers, except their overseas players, have convened in Chennai where the team members will remain in quarantine as per BCCI guidelines.

They are also likely to follow similar restrictions in the UAE.

After a disappointing season last year, the Dhoni-led CSK had a great start to IPL 2021.

The ‘Yellow Army’ is placed second on the points table with 5 wins from 7 matches when the tournament was suspended after several positive COVID-19 cases were reported across franchises.

CSK will resume its IPL 2021 campaign on September 19 with a match against Mumbai Indians.