Chennai: The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday left for Dubai from Chennai to prepare for the remaining leg of IPL 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The three-time IPL champions shared a black and white picture of captain MS Dhoni seen with a suitcase at the airport. "Get ready folks!" CSK tweeted. Dhoni had arrived in Chennai on Tuesday with the franchise posting a picture with the caption as 'Lion Day Entry.'

Chennai Super Kings also shared pictures of Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma and KM Asif waiting at the airport to board the flight to Dubai.

After retiring from international cricket on August 15 last year, Dhoni and Raina now only plays in the IPL though the latter appeared in a few Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 matches for Uttar Pradesh.

Chennai Super Kings will be back in action when the UAE leg of the IPL resumes on September 19 against Mumbai Indians in Dubai.

Earlier in the day, defending champions Mumbai Indians also departed for Abu Dhabi, the capital of UAE.

The second half of the IPL 2021 will be held in UAE after the outbreak of COVID-19 in various team bubbles at Ahmedabad and New Delhi.

Chennai is currently in second place in the points table with 10 points from seven matches.