After a nightmarish IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings will look to revamp their team ahead of the next edition of the tournament. While skipper MS Dhoni has already confirmed that he will keep playing for CSK – the question is will he continue to lead the franchise? Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar answered the question during an episode on Star Sports' Cricket Connected.

Bangar feels Dhoni could hand over the captaincy to Faf Du Plessis – who has the experience of leading sides.

"So as far as I can understand, I feel that MS Dhoni may not be the captain next year and may play as a player and give the captaincy at this stage to Faf du Plessis for the transition to happen under Faf du Plessis," he said.

Bangar revealed that Dhoni did not prefer leading the side after the 2011 World Cup triumph but continued to do so as India was traveling to Australia and England right after the marquee tournament and there was no potential leader who could take over the baton.

Bangar highlighted how Dhoni chose the right time to hand over the captaincy to Virat Kohli once he realised the top-order batsman was ready to take the responsibility.

“As far as I know, MS Dhoni might have thought after 2011 if he should be continuing to captain the Indian team but he knew that India had quite a few tough encounters after that, we had to go and play in England and Australia and at that time there was no captaincy candidate ready, so he only handled that burden and at the right time he handed over the captaincy to Virat Kohli and he also played after that,” he added.