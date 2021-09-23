Dubai: Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag, who has seen Ravichandran Ashwin operate under the leadership of ex-skipper MS Dhoni, claimed that the latter did not allow the spinner to experiment. Sehwag revealed Ashwin who has a mindset that if he bowls off-spin – he would get hit – came up with new variants to keep the batter guessing. But under Dhoni, he was not allowed to use them claims Sehwag.Also Read - MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 34: Captain, Vice-Captain - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Playing 11s For Today's T20 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 7.30 PM IST September 23 Thursday

"Ravichandran Ashwin has a mindset that if he bowls off-spin, anyone will hit him for a four or a six. Because of this fear, he resorts to experimentation. When MS Dhoni used to be behind the wickets, he never allowed Ashwin to experiment. Sometimes you need to make a bowler realize that no doubt a batsman may hit you for a six but it also gives you a chance to get him out," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz Live.

Sehwag reckoned Ashwin, who conceded 22 runs in 2.5 overs – was trying too many things. The ex-India opener feels that gives him the least chances of taking a wicket and as a senior spinner he is expected to get the breakthroughs in the middle phase.

“The way he was bowling, it gives him the least chance to dismiss a batsman. If he resorts to off-spin, then LBW, bowled comes into the equation. Yes, he was economical but as a senior bowler, he should give breakthroughs in the middle overs,” Sehwag further explained.

The Capitals beat Sunrisers by eight wickets to go top of the table again. SRH languish at the bottom place with one win.