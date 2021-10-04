Dubai: You call it the ‘battle of the equals’ or ‘Guru vs Shishya’, Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni would lock horns on Monday for a league game in Dubai after having secured a playoffs berth. While the expectations are high, all eyes would be on the camaraderie between Dhoni and Pant. Over the years, fans have seen Dhoni mentoring Pant, and the equation was as wonderful as it used to be, if not better.Also Read - IPL 2021 DC vs CSK Head to Head, Prediction, Weather Forecast, Fantasy Playing Hints: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - Playing 11s, Pitch Report, Squads For Today's Match 50 at Dubai International Stadium

Minutes ahead of the toss, the two players, at the centre – were seen cracking jokes and laughing. The scenes ahead the game has as expected excited the fans who would now be taking sides:

Here is the bromance between Dhoni and Pant:

Meanwhile, the Capitals have won the toss and opted to bowl first. At the toss, after speaking about what he expects from the pitch, Pant also went on to hail Dhoni.

“The wicket might do a bit early, so better bowling first. We just need to focus on the basics, continue doing what we have been doing, want to finish in the top two. Ripal Patel is making his debut, Smith goes out. He’s a lower middle-order batsman who can bowl a few overs. Always great learning from him (MS Dhoni), but right now he’s a rival, so focus is on the game,” Pant said.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje



Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood