From being the first team to be knocked out of the Playoff race to not making the final four for the first time, Chennai Super Kings has had a season to forget. Now, they will look ahead at the next season which is four months away. The MS Dhoni-led side will look to turn things in the upcoming season but before that, they will have to be a part of the mega auction. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020: Shubman Gill Looking Forward to The Tour But Hasn't Set Any Personal Goals

At the auction – where a new franchise could be added – most franchises will look to build a team keeping the future in mind. CSK – a side that has most players on the wrong side of 30 – could look to make major changes to their side. While doing that, they will have to keep in mind that CSK has been a successful franchise like Mumbai Indians over the years because they have a strong core unit. Also Read - IPL 2021 Mega Auction: Piyush Chawla to Kedar Jadhav, Capped Players Who May go Unsold

Hence it would be interesting to see the five players CSK opt to retain ahead of the mega auction: Also Read - IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra Has Interesting Suggestion For MS Dhoni-Led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Ahead of Mega Auction

MS Dhoni: The 39-year old is synonymous with the franchise. Fans associate the franchise with him. There were speculations – but Dhoni put them to rest with a smile and two words ‘Definitely Not’ when Danny Morrison posed him that question at the toss during the IPL. And if he is still playing, he will play in the yellow and there is no guessing that. He has not been in the best of form, yet the management will back him as the skipper and retain him. It is his experience and ability to handle the pressure that makes him indispensable to the side.

Faf Du Plessis: Another player whose experience makes him a threat, special and indispensable. The CSK opener was in top form as he amassed 449 runs in 13 matches at an average of 40.81. His performance stood out and CSK would not let him go and think of buying him again as some other franchise may be ready to pay a whopping amount for his services.

Ravindra Jadeja: The allrounder has not been in the best of form, but again he is a part of the setup for a long time now and that is one reason why CSK may look to retain him. Also, he is a proven match-winner and has the ability to win matches as a fielder as well. He is one of the modern-day geniuses and an asset for any side.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Despite it being a season to forget, young Gaikwad has been the silver lining for the franchise. After having contracted the virus and chances of participating in doubt, the right-handed top-order batsman slammed three consecutive fifties in the last three games of the season – showing his mettle. He scored 204 runs in six matches after having not scored in his first two outings. He would be a future investment and the franchise would be tempted to keep his services.

Sam Curran: Another all-rounder and another promising cricketer. He too is brilliant with the new ball and effective with the bat as a pinch-hitter. With age on his side, CSK could retain him looking ahead at building a team – something Dhoni has expressed he wants to do.