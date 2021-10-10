Dubai: The plaudits and most believe MS Dhoni’s vast experience could make all the difference in the high-pressure game versus Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Chennai Super Kings take on Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 to book a place in the final.Also Read - IPL 2021 Playoffs Schedule: DC lock Horns With CSK in Qualifier 1; RCB Take on KKR in Eliminator

The 40-year old was seen in the CSK nets where he took guard and took it extremely meticulously. He enters the nets and then asks for a middle-and-leg guard and marks it by scratching the pitch with his spikes. He looked focused and that would exactly be what the fans would be hoping for.

Here is the video:

Chennai have had a good run up until now and have more experience of this stage and that could help. At this stage, they have been 11 out of 12 times although losing three matches on the bounce wouldn’t have amused their all-powerful skipper, MS Dhoni.

Dhoni has a simple cricketing philosophy — rely on tried and tested individuals who are battle-hardened and thus he has always punted on the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo, and Faf du Plessis.

Dhoni has been out-of-form with the bat, amassing merely 96 runs in 14 games. The same has been the case with IPL legend like Raina (160 in 12 games), who is a pale shadow of his once destructive self, he still has Gaikwad (533 runs) and Du Plessis (546), who have more often than not provided solid starts and the menacing Jadeja (227 runs) providing final flourish.

On the other hand, the Capitals were the best team in the league and their 20-point finish at the group stage was an indication of their consistent performances which didn’t dip due to the COVID-19 forced break.