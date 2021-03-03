With not much time left to go for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, reports suggest that Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is set to join the CSK camp from the first day at Chennai. CSK camp starts on March 11 and most of the players are expected to attend it. Dhoni – like always – would be the star attraction at the Chepauk. Also Read - India's Predicted XI For 4th Test Against England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad: Mohammed Siraj in For Jasprit Bumrah in Playing 11

Speaking to InsideSport, a top CSK official in the loop revealed that the players would go through a strict bio-bubble and assured all the pandemic measures would be followed. CSK was one of the teams that faced a lot of problems with players contracting the deadly virus ahead of the IPL in UAE last year. CSK would be cautious of that now that the IPL would take place in India in all likelihood.

At the recently concluded auction, CSK bought Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, C Hari Nishaanth, K Bhagath Verma, and M Harisankar Reddy. Also, CSK traded batsman Robin Uthappa from Rajasthan Royals, ahead of the auction.

CSK finished last in UAE and they would be desperate to turn things around under the able leadership of Dhoni. Dhoni too faced backlash last year for his strike-rate during the tournament. Once again, it would be interesting to see at what number Dhoni bats.

Here’s the Final squad of CSK for IPL 2021:

MS Dhoni (C & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth.