Days ahead of the start of the new season of the Indian Premier League, CSK skipper MS Dhoni unveiled the new CSK jersey on Wednesday. The new jersey is loved by the fans already as it has camouflage on its shoulders in a bid to pay rich tribute to the armed forces.

The new jersey also features the logo of CSK's new short sponsor, Myntra. It also has three stars just above the logo – that stands for the three titles CSK has won. The trademark roar of the lion is there on the left side of the shirt.

It is no secret that Dhoni is someone who has had the affinity, respect, and love for the armed forces. In the past, he has also spent time along with army men doing duty assigned to him. He also won hearts by playing volleyball with the soldiers and polishing their boots.