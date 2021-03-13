From his long hair to going all bald after India won the 2011 Worlds Cup, former India captain MS Dhoni has always changed his look and surprised his fans. Days ahead of the IPL, Dhoni has surprised his fans again! On Saturday, an image of Dhoni surfaced on social space and as expected has become the talk of the town. Dhoni has gone all bald and is looking like a monk as he is dressed up like one. Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan Wedding - No Mobile Phones And Only 20 Guests Allowed in Goa: Reports

The official broadcasters of the Indian Premier League, Star Sports posted the much-talked-about new photo. As expected, the image has gone viral and has confused fans all over again. Rumours have been doing the rounds about an ad commercial Dhoni would be a part of and it seems this was all about it.

Star Sports posted the photo on Twitter with a disclaimer that read: "Set up in a marital arts training camp".

😮😮😮 – our faces since we saw #MSDhoni‘s new avatar that could just break the Internet! 🙊What do you think is it about? pic.twitter.com/Mx27w3uqQh — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 13, 2021

Here is how fans reacted:

“I see no difference. He has always been a monk, even on the field!” wrote a Twitter user.

“Monk like patience . warrior like spirit. That’s thala way,” wrote another Twitter user.

Eyes would be on Dhoni as IPL approaches. CSK finished last in UAE and the franchise would look to bounce back and get back to winning ways in the new season.

Meanwhile, Dhoni and Co have already started their training for the upcoming season. Dhoni was in the nets hitting monstrous sixes as CSK shared the video.

It would also be interesting to see what number Dhoni bats at as that has always stirred a debate among fans.