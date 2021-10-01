Sharjah: Following the emphatic win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni thanked fans for their support and asked them to be humble. Dhoni said the fans have taken care of everything – the good and the bad performances.Also Read - IPL 2021: Sunil Gavaskar, Kevin Pietersen Hail MS Dhoni After CSK Beat SRH to Make Playoffs

“Well to the fans. They have been great right from the start. We do not need to utter a lot when it comes to good or bad performances, they have taken care of it and I can proudly say on the behalf of CSK that we are very proud of the fans we have got. But since this is a stage… I would ask them to be humble always because that is what the team does and I feel as a fan of the team they also need to do the same and you need to respect each and everyone’s view,” Dhoni to fans after win. Also Read - IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's Winning Six vs SRH to Seal Playoffs Berth Remind Fans of 2011 World Cup, Check Posts



Chennai produced a convincing performance against Hyderabad to maintain their remarkable consistency this season and sail into the IPL playoffs in Sharjah on Thursday. The bowlers, led by Josh Hazlewood (3/24) and Dwayne Bravo (2/17), restricted SRH to 134 for seven after Dhoni opted to bowl first on a slow surface.

Chasing the total, in-form openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (45 off 38) and Faf du Plessis (41 off 36) shared a sublime 75-run stand to give CSK an ideal start. A mini-collapse in the middle overs made the chase interesting before CSK got the job done in 19.4 overs with Dhoni (14 not out off 11) hitting the winning six and bringing back memories of his heydays. The three-time former champions thus ended the chase, scoring 139 for four, for a convincing six-wicket win.