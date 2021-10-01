Sharjah: Did MS Dhoni’s winning six against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday in Sharjah remind you of something similar 10 years back in the 2011 World Cup final in Mumbai? Back then, Dhoni hit a similar six to win the title for India. Twitter is flooded with comparisons of Dhoni’s six against SRH to that of the one in Wankhede. The shot would be etched in the memories of CSK fans, who have seen the team not make the playoffs for the first time in 2020.Also Read - IPL 2021: Sakshi, Ziva's Epic Reaction as MS Dhoni Hits Winning Six in Sharjah is Unmissable | WATCH VIDEO
Here is how Twitter drew parallels of the two sixes: Also Read - IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag Blames Dinesh Karthik on Ravi Ashwin-Eoin Morgan 'Spirit of Cricket' Controversy
“It means a lot, because the last time, we said we wanted to come back strong. We are known for that and there was a lot at stake. You won’t always win games and a lot didn’t go our way last time, and it’s important not to make excuses and we have done that this year. The boys did well to keep the momentum going, and they’ve taken responsibilities to keep all departments of the game in balance so the players and the support staff get the credit,” Dhoni said after the win.