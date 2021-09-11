New Delhi: Defending Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians have confirmed that skipper Rohit Sharma, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and batsman Suryakumar Yadav reached Abu Dhabi on Saturday.Also Read - Michael Vaughan Blames IPL For Cancellation of Fifth Test Between India And England

The trio travel to Abu Dhabi on a private charter flight after the fifth Test match between India and England got cancel due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp. Also Read - IPL 2021: RCB To Fly Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj to UAE On Charter Flight

The Mumbai based franchise released an official statement and said that the three star players will undergo a 6 days hard quarantine, starting Saturday as per the IPL’s guidelines. Also Read - The Elephant in The Room is The IPL: Nasser Hussain After Test Cancellation

“Mumbai Indians flew in three of its Indian contingent members, captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav, to Abu Dhabi on a private charter flight. The trio, along with their families, arrived today morning and will now undergo 6 days hard quarantine, starting today as per the IPL’s guidelines,” said Mumbai Indians in a statement on Saturday.

🚨 #MumbaiIndians flew in three of its Indian contingent members, captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav, to Abu Dhabi on a private charter flight. 📰 Read the official statement here ⬇️#OneFamily #IPL2021https://t.co/bC5is84F4S — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 11, 2021



The franchise also confirmed that all three players are tested negative in the new RT PCR Test which was taken on their arrival at Abu Dhabi.

“All members had returned negative RT PCR results before departure. A new RT PCR test was undertaken upon arrival at Abu Dhabi, which are negative as well,” added the franchise.

Meanwhile, India skipper Virat Kohli and pace bowler Mohammed Siraj, who both represent Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), will reach the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on a charter flight from London. The duo will reach Dubai on Sunday morning on a flight arranged by their franchise