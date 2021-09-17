New Delhi: Former India cricketer Saba Karim heaped huge praise on Suryakumar Yadav and said that the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians are lucky to have him. Suryakumar has made a big name for himself in the cash-rich league as he also made his senior India debut this year. The stylish batsman has also been included in India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.Also Read - Tata Safari Gold Edition Launched At Starting Price Of Rs 21.90 Lakh, Will Be On Display At IPL 2021 Games In Dubai

Mumbai Indians have relied heavily on Suryakumar in the batting department as he has shown versatility in whatever role the team has given him.

Karim said that the Mumbai franchise is lucky to have him and will surely look to retain him for the upcoming seasons of the IPL.

“Mumbai Indians are lucky to have someone like Suryakumar Yadav who can come in to bat at number 3 or 4 and can anchor the innings, while also hitting boundary shots when needed. Mumbai rely heavily on Suryakumar Yadav’s batting. His name will also come up for sure when the franchise looks for the players to retain for their upcoming seasons,” Karim said on a ‘Khelneeti’YouTube channel.

Mumbai Indians have tasted immense success in the past few seasons and the balance in their squad has been the key reason behind that. With some solid power-pack players like Suryakumar, captain Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan, Mumbai are one of the best batting units on the papers.

Saba Karim feels Mumbai should stick to their batting order from the past season and use Kishant at number 4 to maintain balance in the line-up.

“Ishan Kishan is not needed at the top of the order for MI. The team uses him well at number 4. I don’t think they will want to make any such changes. They have a settled batting unit and also have a lot of depth in their batting order. Ishan Kishan is a type of a player who can be used as a floater. He will have a similar role with the Indian team as well,” Karim said.