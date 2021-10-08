New Delhi: With two more matches left to be played in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals (DC), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have already booked their place in the playoffs. With a spot to play for, it will be a race between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to seal their spot in the final four in this edition of the league.Also Read - MS Dhoni Will be Seen in Yellow But Might Not Be For CSK Next Season in IPL

The road to playoffs for KKR is a lot simpler and they have almost made it impossible for Mumbai Indians to make it to the playoffs. Having won their encounter against Rajasthan Royals (RR) convincingly on Thursday, KKR are sitting pretty at the moment in the fourth place of the table with a net run rate of +0.587.

For Mumbai Indians to make it to the playoffs, they will have to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by a margin of 171 runs after scoring 200 to have a superior net run rate than KKR. In a scenario where they are batting second, it will be the end of the road for Mumbai Indians in this year's IPL.

Punjab Kings came up with a terrific performance against CSK with captain KL Rahul leading from the front with an unbeaten knock of 98 off 42 balls after restricting CSK for 134 for 6. Punjab won the match with seven overs in hand but even that wasn’t good enough to ensure a spot in the top four.

PBKS will finish the season in either fifth or sixth place, depending on the result of the final match involving Mumbai and Hyderabad.