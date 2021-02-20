Defending champions Mumbai India made smart business in the IPL 2021 Auction as they bought good back-up options for their core squad. Mumbai spent most of their money to brought back Nathan Coulter-Nile in the squad which they release ahead of the auction but this time at a lesser price. Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tewatia Get Call-up as India Announce Squad for England T20Is; Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant Return

Coulter-Nile cost Mumbai INR 5 Crore. While they also include New Zeland pacer Adam Milne in their squad for Rs 3.2 crore as a backup option for Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. They also bought a surprise package from South Africa – Marco Jansen at a base price of Rs 20 Lakh. Also Read - IPL 2021: KKR Introduce Their New Knights With Dynamite From BTS | Watch

The most talked-about purchase of Mumbai Indians this season was Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Arjun was bought for INR 20 Lakh as Mumbai were the only franchise to make a bid for him. It will be interesting to see whether Arjun will get a chance in the playing XI this season. Also Read - Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ishan Kishan Powers Jharkhand to Massive Win Over Madhya Pradesh; Jagadeesan Shines as Tamil Nadu Beat Punjab

However, the five-time IPL champions retained their core squad from the last season to continue their winning combination. Mumbai played dominating cricket in IPL 2020 due to the collective efforts of every player in the squad.

Mumbai are not expected to make many changes in their playing XI from the last season.

Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar

Players Bought: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh

Mumbai Indians Full Squad: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult