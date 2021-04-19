Hardik Pandya is known for his swag and on Sunday the cricketer along with his close one gave fans a glimpse of it. Hardik, along with his wife Natasa Stankovic made a dance video. In the video, they had the company of Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri. The MI allrounder took to Instagram and shared the video and fans are already loving it. Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan After Delhi Beat Punjab in IPL 2021 Match: I am More Relaxed, Play More Freely

Amid the surge in pandemic cases across the country, the four of them are currently in Mumbai Indians' (MI) bio-secure bubble, for the ongoing IPL 2021 season. Natasa also shared a photo of the group on Instagram, and she captioned it as, "The Pandya's swag".

Here is the much-talked-about video:

Hardik and the rest looked upbeat in the video as they danced in sync. The Pandya brothers wore identical outfits, with Natasa and Pankhuri dressed alike as well.

The Pandyas and their wives are quite active on social media platforms and hence enjoy a massive fanbase.

The Pandyas – who are an integral part of the team – have featured in all the Mumbai Indians games. The reigning champions got their campaign off to a bad start as they lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener. The Mumbai outfit then bounced back to beat Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Like always, they would be a team to reckon with.

Currently, RCB is the only side that has not lost a match. They have played three and won all three.