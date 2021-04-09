Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli claims that he never thought of leaving the franchise despite the trophy drought in their campaign. Kohli joined RCB in 2008 as an uncapped player after leading the India U19 team to the World Cup triumph. With his rise in international cricket, the stylish batsman was named the captain of the team after Daniel Vettori’s retirement. Also Read - MI vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2021 Live Updates: Check Rohit Sharma-Led Mumbai Indians Playing XI

Kohli failed to win the IPL trophy in his career so far but he led his team to the final in the 2016 season where they suffered defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In the 14th edition of IPL, Kohli will once again start his journey with RCB in the quest to claim their maiden title.

Ahead of their opening match, Kohli talked about the brand of cricket which RCB play and claims that there has never been a shortage of passion and commitment in the team.

“There are couple of other teams who have great fan bases but I think we are a team who get a lot of support and adulation wherever we play because we play a certain brand of cricket. We will play our heart out, we might not be composed enough in many difficult situations in the past but there has never been shortage of passion, commitment, intensity.

The skipper further shed light on his relationship with the management and said things have been very organic in the team as he never felt of leaving RCB.

“A lot of fun on the field and me as an individual have never felt that I wanna move away from the system just because I haven’t won a title. That happens because things have been so organic, this cannot be created anywhere. This cannot be manufactured in a way that people are forcing me to play, and I am forcing the management to keep me, there has never been a conversation like that. So, things have been very organic. The respect, the care and the enjoyment I feel here, I don’t think I can recreate anywhere else. The experience has been magical,” Virat Kohli said in a video posted by RCB.

The Bangalore based franchise will start their 2021 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Friday in Chennai.