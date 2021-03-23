With days to go for the start of the new season of the Indian Premier League, the official anthem of the tournament was revealed on Tuesday. The anthem titled ‘India Ka Apna Mantra’ has Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma featuring in it among others. Star Sports took to social media handles and shared the video which is being loved by fans already. Also Read - LIVE Cricket India vs England 1st ODI Today's Match Live Score And Updates, Pune: Krishna Picks Four-For, Dhawan Shine With Bat as India Beat England by 66 Runs to Take 1-0 Lead

The anthem salutes the new, bold and confident spirit of India. It is a visual treat as it captures the flavour of India in a short video.

The new season of the IPL starts on April 9 and the opener would be played between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.