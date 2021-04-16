It is no secret that Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman is a big Chennai Super Kings fan. With CSK in a spot of bother in the ongoing season of the IPL, Rahman dedicated two iconic Bollywood songs for CSK stars MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina – who retired from international cricket last year – with the hope that it would inspire them in the ongoing season. Also Read - IPL 2021: You Can't be Leading if You Are Batting at Number 7 - Gautam Gambhir on MS Dhoni

“I would like to dedicate the song ‘Chale Chalo’ from the movie Lagaan to MS Dhoni, as it motivates people to play cricket together. And for Suresh Raina, I would like to dedicate the song ‘Mangta Hai Kya’, because whenever I went to Bangalore, they were listening to a lot of songs from Rangeela,” Rahman said during Cricket Connected on Star Sports. Also Read - PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today's Probable XIs For Today's Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Match 8 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7.30 PM IST April 16 Friday

Rahman also gave valid reasons for dedicating the particular songs. Also Read - MS Dhoni Can Get Banned After Tonight’s Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Game For Slow-Over Rate

CSK did not get its campaign off to a winning start as they would have hoped for after a forgetful 2020 season where they finished last. The Super Kings lost to Delhi Capitals in their season opener. They would now like to bounce back to winning ways when they lock horns with Punjab Kings – who would come into the clash with momentum on their side.

In CSK’s opener, Raina – who is making a return to the side – was the only silver lining for the CSK franchise as he scored a fluent 36-ball 54. CSK would hope Raina continues his good run of form.

Meanwhile, AR Rahman, regarded as one of the greatest musicians, is promoting his film, ‘99 Songs’, a multi-lingual musical romance film directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy.