Sharjah: Chennai Super Kings batsmen plan to bat more aggressively on the slowish UAE tracks compared to last time and that's what they have been doing during the first two games, said bowling consultant Eric Simons. Simons also said that the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led outfit had learnt their lesson after a horrendous show in the 2020 edition, which was also held in the UAE.

"We have already spoken about what worked for us in India during the first half of the IPL (2021). We spoke about what we did wrong here (in the United Arab Emirates last time). You know any situation, often the bad performance is the best place to learn," Simons said at the post-match press conference after his side outplayed Royal Challengers Bangalore.

CSK produced a clinical all-round show to humble Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets and claim the top spot in the IPL pecking order here on Friday. The former India bowling coach said that last IPL was a good learning experience.

“So, what went wrong here in the last IPL was a tremendous lesson for us. But I think, probably the biggest different is the aggression in our batting, we have come out (a) lot more aggressive than we did last time,” the bowling consultant explained.

Simons also had words of praise for all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who returned with figures of 3/24, saying the team was “extremely happy” with his performance and the West Indian “has bowled particularly well in the last few matches.”

All-rounder Shardul Thakur, also scalped two crucial wickets and Simons said that the Palghar boy was very smart in the way he used his tactics and ability to read the wicket and the batsman and the (game) situation. Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal, who scored stroke-filled 70, said that the team was looking to get 170-180 on the board.