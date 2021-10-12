Sharjah: Kolkata Knight Riders will be appearing in their first Qualifier 2 in three years as the Eoin Morgan-led side just managed to see off Virat Kohli’s men, courtesy of a 4-wicket victory at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. Eoin Morgan is delighted with the performance, the Knight Riders have shown in the second leg of the IPL and have heaped praise on Man of the Match, Sunil Narine as his heroics with the bat and the ball was the difference between the two sides.Also Read - IPL 2021: "What's the Point of Being Terrible ?," Glen Maxwell Lashes Out at Abusive Fans After RCB's Loss Against KKR

Before the resumption of the Indian Premier League, the England captain warned everyone that KKR will be dangerous as they have nothing to lose and now the 2-time champions are one hurdle away from the entering the Final.

"The cricket that we have played and the consistency we have shown has surprised everybody," Morgan said at the Post-Match presentation.

The KKR captain thought that they have to bat deep due to the nature of the wicket but at the end it’s all about coming back for the Knight Riders to adjust and see what the wicket have in store for them.

“The way the wicket played we thought we have to bat quite deep. For us it’s a matter of coming back, adjusting and seeing what the wicket does. Looking forward to it,” Morgan told.

The winning captain of the 2019 Cricket World Cup was awestruck by the performance of the West Indian Narine and hailed him as a true legend of the shortest format of the game.

“He’s a true legend of T20 cricket and we’re delighted to have him.”

“He makes it look very very easy. On an improved wicket in Sharjah he bowled outstandingly.”

Knight Riders take on Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.