In a bid to increase the competitiveness and maximise the services of the overseas players, a BCCI official has suggested that five overseas players should feature in a XI instead of four. In a report on TOI, a top BCCI official reckoned that most star overseas players end up warming the bench throughout the season which is not how it should be. Also Read - Australian Head Coach Justin Langer Lauds 'Human' Virat Kohli's Decision to Take Paternity Leave

“There are quality overseas players who are warming the bench every season because of the restriction. An added overseas player will balance out that need,” the official suggested. Also Read - IPL 2021: Suresh Raina to Harbhajan Singh, Players Chennai Super Kings (CSK) May Release Ahead of Mega Auctions

Also, with talks of adding one or two new franchises in IPL, existing franchises fear a dip in the quality of cricket. Reports suggest that an Ahmedabad franchise will be making its debut in the next season of the league. However, formal communication in this regard is yet to be made. Also Read - BCCI Will Leave No Stone Unturned to Deliver a Safe T20 World Cup in 2021: Jay Shah

“Teams are finding it difficult to ensure quality. If we look at most IPL squads, seven to nine players form the core while two to three players are rotated per squad to find the balance. Now, if eight franchises are increased to 10, the quality gets further diluted,” ask existing franchises.

However, BCCI has reportedly taken a call on this and will hold the auction in January or mid-February to allow the eight teams to plan accordingly.

Meanwhile, the 13th season of the Indian Premier League has just got over and it has been a successful season of a cricket amid the testing pandemic times. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians successfully defended their title, winning a record-extending fifth title with a comprehensive five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Tuesday.