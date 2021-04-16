PBKS vs CSK VIVO IPL 2021 Dream11 Prediction, Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings would look for inspiration from skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and a much-improved bowling effort when they take on a power-packed Punjab Kings in the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. The two sides experienced contrasting fortunes in their respective tournament opener. While CSK lost by seven wickets against Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings eked out a four-run win over Rajasthan Royals in a high-scoring thriller. With the dew playing a crucial role at Wankhede, the side winning the toss would want to bowl first. In their first match here, CSK posted a competitive 188 for seven, riding on fine contributions from Suresh Raina – 54, Moeen Ali – 36, Sam Curran – 34, Ravindra Jadeja – 26 and Ambati Rayudu – 23. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, had a narrow escape against RR the other despite posting a mammoth 221 for 6 on the board. Opening the batting, KL Rahul played a captain’s knock of 91 off just 50 balls. He was ably supported by big-hitting Chris Gayle – 40 off 28 – and Deepak Hooda – 64 off 28 balls. For Punjab Kings and Rahul, batting is not at all area of concern as they showed with their performance in the opener, but just like CSK, the bowling unit remains a major worry despite spending big money at the auction. Also Read - IPL 2021: Sanju Samson Was Hitting The Ball Like a Dream - Chris Morris on RR skipper Denying Him The Single

PBKS vs CSK WEATHER FORECAST

PBKS vs CSK 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network. Also Read - PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today's Probable XIs For Today's Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Match 8 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7.30 PM IST April 16 Friday

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar Also Read - IPL 2021: You Can't be Leading if You Are Batting at Number 7 - Gautam Gambhir on MS Dhoni

PBKS vs CSK Pitch Report

The Wankhede pitch has always known to favour the batsmen and the same pattern has been followed during the matches in the ongoing IPL 2021. The team batting first should aim for anything above 180, as chasing always becomes a bit easier here in Mumbai.

PBKS vs CSK Head-to-Head

Played- 23 | Punjab won- 9 | Chennai won- 14 | No Result- 0

PBKS vs CSK Fantasy Tips

KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Suresh Raina (VC), Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Shami, Shardul Thakur, Jhye Richardson.

PBKS vs CSK Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (C/WK), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Murugan Ashwin/Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

PBKS vs CSK SQUADS

