IPL 2021 PBKS vs DC Match 29 in Ahmedabad Weather Forecast

The IPL 2021 Match 27 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will go underway on May 1 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The two teams in search of their maiden IPL trophy will lock horns against each other in the group stage match on Sunday. Punjab Kings have regained some momentum after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 34 runs. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have played quality cricket this season as their openers have contributed well to the team's success. In their last match, DC beat KKR in a comprehensive fashion.

The weather at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad is expected to be hot and humid. The spinners will play a crucial role in the game and will be deciding factors for both teams. DC have quality spinners in Axar Patel and Amit Mishra, while PBKS have Ravi Bishnoit and Harpreet Brar who are going through the golden patch.

IPL 2021 PBKS vs DC Match 29 Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: Disney Plus Hotstar

IPL 2021 PBKS vs DC Match 29 Pitch Report

The pitch for PBKS vs DC is expected to help the spinners in the second half due to its slow nature. The good score on the pitch will be around 170 as it will get slow in the second innings. The team management needs to make a plan for the batters to tackle the spinners in the second half.

TOSS TIMING

The flick of the coin is once again expected to play a massive role as the captain who will win the toss is expected to bowl first. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Predicted Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c&wk), Mayank Agarwal/Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan and Ishant Sharma

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Squads

Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar

Delhi Capitals squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod