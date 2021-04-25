PBKS vs KKR VIVO IPL 2021 Fantasy Prediction, Playing 11

Punjab Kings snapped their three-match losing streak after beating defending champions Mumbai Indians in their last match of IPL 2021. Punjab would now seek to build a winning momentum when they face the struggling Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match no. 21 on Monday. Punjab made a winning start but then slumped to three straight losses before producing a clinical show to beat defending champions Mumbai by nine wickets on Friday, and they would look to notch up another triumph against KKR which have suffered four defeats on the trot. Captain KL Rahul has been one of the few consistent performers in the formidable-looking Punjab batting unit and he once again led by example against MI with an unbeaten 60, his third fifty in five games. Mayank Agarwal has been the other main performer and the return to form of 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle against MI with a 43 not out should be good news for Punjab.

On the other hand, KKR, led by England's World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan, continued to slide after losing to Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in their last match. Their batting unit need a complete turnaround in the form if KKR has to snap their losing streak. The top-five batsmen continued to struggle with only Nitish Rana — two half-centuries — and Dinesh Karthik doing anything of worth. Pacer Pat Cummins played incredible innings — 66 not out — for a losing cause against Chennai Super Kings but KKR would like their specialist batsmen to deliver consistently instead of relying on the lower order.

PBKS vs KKR WEATHER FORECAST

PBKS vs KKR 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV.

PBKS vs KKR Pitch Report

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium will be a decent one for batting. If we go by what we saw during the India and England last month, the pitch is a touch on the slower side but there will be ample swing on offer to keep the bowlers interested. The dimensions of the ground should also play into the batters’ hands, with running between the wickets being crucial. Dew could play a part in the second innings, which may lure captains into fielding first upon winning the toss. 170 should be par score at this venue!

PBKS vs KKR Head-to-Head

Played- 27 | Punjab won- 9 | Kolkata won- 18 | No Result- 0

PBKS vs KKR Fantasy Tips

Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle (C), Eoin Morgan, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell (VC), Deepak Hooda, Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy and Arshdeep Singh.

PBKS vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson/Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi.

PBKS vs KKR SQUADS

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C/wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Harbhajan Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora.