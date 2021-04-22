PBKS vs MI VIVO IPL 2021 Fantasy Prediction, Playing 11

Punjab Kings who are lying at the bottom of the points table, have their task cut out when they face defending champions Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match on Friday. Despite MI struggling with their middle-order batting, it will be a tough task for Punjab to face the seasoned campaigners at the Chepauk Stadium on Friday. KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings have won just one out of their four IPL 2021 matches, have struggled with the bat in two games leaving opponents like SunRisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings stroll to easy wins. When PBKS have done well with the bat, they have ended up conceding too many runs. They survived Sanju Samson’s onslaught to somehow manage to beat RR by just four runs despite defending a mammoth total of 222. In the next match, they couldn’t defend a target of 196, with DC chasing it down with six wickets and as many as 10 balls to spare. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai crashed to defeat against Delhi Capitals following an inept batting performance and will look for redemption. The skipper shone with the bat, but others could not get going and the misfiring middle-order would be a major concern for the side. The MI bowlers have more often than not risen to the occasion and won matches for the team. It is still early days in this year’s IPL but Mumbai Indians would like its players to find form and consistency and a match against an under-performing Punjab could well be the beginning. Also Read - Live RCB vs RR IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Padikkal Slams Fifty, Kohli Solid as Bangalore in Cruise Control

PBKS vs MI WEATHER FORECAST

PBKS vs MI 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network. Also Read - CSK Star Suresh Raina Touching Harbhajan Singh's Feet Ahead of KKR IPL 2021 Game Goes Viral | VIDEO

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV. Also Read - SRH Pacer T. Natarajan Ruled Out of IPL 2021 With Injury: Report

PBKS vs MI Pitch Report

The Chepauk stadium pitch has always known to be a tricky one for the batsmen. Slow bowlers get some purchase from the wicket and the same pattern has been followed during the matches in the ongoing IPL 2021. The team batting first should aim for anything above 160, as chasing always a bit difficult in Chennai. Batters need to show patience and get themselves acclimatized to the conditions.

PBKS vs MI Head-to-Head

Played- 26 | Punjab won- 12 | Mumbai won- 14 | No Result- 0

PBKS vs MI Fantasy Tips

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma (VC), Mayank Agarwal, Krunal Pandya, Fabian Allen, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar.

PBKS vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (C/wk), Chris Gayle/Dawid Malan, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

PBKS vs MI SQUADS

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C/wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neeshan, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.