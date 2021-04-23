Live Match Streaming Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021:

A depleted Punjab Kings will face the reigning champions Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League. Punjab Kings have lost their last three matches and they will aim to get back to winning ways. Punjab’s brittle middle-order is leading to their downfall and they will need to pull up their socks. Punjab Kings were skittled out for a paltry score of 120 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and they had only scored 106 against Chennai Super Kings. The KL Rahul-led team has also struggled with the ball as they have failed to put the breaks on the opposition. Thus, Punjab Kings will aim to come up with a collective effort. Also Read - PBKS vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today's Probable XIs For Today's Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians T20 Match 17 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7.30 PM IST April 23 Friday

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have not put up a decent batting performance as they have failed to breach the 160-run mark barrier. Rohit Sharma has provided a decent start in a couple of matches but the middle-order has failed to cash in. Thus, MI will need to come up with a better batting performance and the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Quinton de Kock will need to provide solidarity. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have ticked the right boxes with the ball and they have been able to keep their team in the hunt. Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah have been right on the money for the five-time champions. Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah's Response on Sanjana Ganesan's 'Great Photo' Ahead of MI vs PBKS IPL 2021 Game | SEE POST

When is the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match?

The Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match will be played on Friday, April 23. Also Read - IPL 2021 Orange Cap: Rohit Sharma Needs 138 Runs During PBKS-MI to Edge Shikhar Dhawan

What are the timings of the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match?

The Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where is the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match being played?

The Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match?

The Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match will be telecasted on the Star Sports network in India.

Where can you live stream the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match?

The Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match live streaming will be available on Disney Hotstar, JIOTV app for premium users.

What are the predicted XIs for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match?

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Jhye Richardson, Ishan Porel, Riley Meredith, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh.