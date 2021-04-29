IPL 2021 PBKS vs RCB Match 10 in Chennai Weather Forecast

The IPL 2021 Match 26 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings will go underway on April 29 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns against dejected Punjab Kings. RCB are going through a golden period in the league as they have won five of their six matches in the season so far. The inclusions of new recruits have helped RCB this season as they are looking well balanced with Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel and others. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have played inconsistent cricket have lost four of their six matches. Their batting has been a huge let down this season as they heavily rely on the top order to fire in every match.

The weather at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad is expected to be hot and humid. The spinners will play a crucial role in the game and will be deciding factors for both the teams. RCB have quality spinners in Yuzvendra Chahal and Washinton Sundar, while PBKS have Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin at their side.

IPL 2021 PBKS vs RCB Match 10 Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: Disney Plus Hotstar

IPL 2021 PBKS vs RCB Match 26 Pitch Report

The pitch for PBKS vs RCB is expected to help the spinners due to its slow nature. The good score on the pitch will be around 160 as it will get slow in the second innings. The team management needs to make a plan for the batters to tackle the spinners in the second half.

TOSS TIMING

The flick of the coin is once again expected to play a massive role as the captain who will win the toss is expected to bat first. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams, Rajat Patidar

Punjab Kings squad: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar