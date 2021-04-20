PBKS vs SRH VIVO IPL 2021 Prediction, Weather Forecast, Playing 11

Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off each other at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai in the 14th match of the Indian Premier League 2021. Punjab Kings got off to a good start against Rajasthan Royals but they have veered off the track in their last two matches. PBKS were restricted to an under-par score of 106 runs against Chennai Super Kings and couldn't get over the line against Delhi Capitals despite posting 195 runs on the board. PBKS bowling line-up hasn't delivered the goods and the likes of Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson will aim to come up with a better show. The KL Rahul-led team will want more from Nicholas Pooran, who hasn't yet fired at all cylinders.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad has failed to register their first win of the season. The Orange Army's brittle middle-order has led to the downfall of the team. There is a lot of inexperience in the middle-order for SRH and they would hope that Kane Williamson soon recovers from his elbow injury. SRH haven't been able to finish the last two matches, in which they were in a comfortable position. Ergo, it has been disappointing for David Warner as the batting unit has failed to come up with the goods. It will be crucial for SRH to pull up their socks and come up with a better batting performance.

PBKS vs SRH Weather Forecast

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021, Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021 Pitch Report

The pitch at Chennai has supported the spinners and it is expected to be another slow deck. However, the previous afternoon match at the venue had seen RCB smash 204 runs but the track had become difficult to bat as the game had progressed. We can expect similar conditions in Chennai again.

PBKS vs SRH Head to Head:

Total Matches – 16, Won by SRH – 11, Won by PBKS – 5.

PBKS vs SRH Fantasy Playing XI Tips:

KL Rahul (C), Jonny Bairstow, David Warner (VC), Mayank Agarwal, Shahrukh Khan, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jhye Richardson, Arshdeep Singh.

PBKS vs SRH Probable Playing XIs:

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

PBKS vs SRH SQUADS:

Punjab Kings (PBKS): KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): David Warner, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Jagadeesha Suchith.