UAE: KS Bharat turned out to be the darling for RCB as his last ball six off Avesh Khan guided the Virat Kohli-led side to an emphatic victory over Delhi Capitals on Friday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. At a Virtual Press Conference on Saturday, RCB's man of the match who scored an unbeaten 52 ball 78, expressed his feeling of putting the ball over the fence for a winning cause, his in-game approach and of course Virat Kohli's advise during the game which actually propelled him to script a match-winning innings.

The Andra man revealed that he only wanted to hit it over the boundary and he's very happy that he managed to do it.

"I was looking, whether I can put the ball over the fence. I am very happy that it eventually went out of the park."

Bharat is the first wicket-keeper batsman to hit a triple ton in the Ranji Trophy and his game has improved over the course of three years. In order to achieve the transition, the 28-year old worked a lot on his strengths and weaknesses and deployed a new strategy to the shortest format of the game.

“I worked a lot on my strengths and weaknesses. I realised I cannot play with an attacking mindset right from the start and so I have to take my time and work on the angles as well as the opponent and it paid off really well.”

KS Bharat who has so far scored 182 runs in 7 matches at an average of 45.50, joined early at the crease with captain Kohli in the DC match. The RCB captain’s advise was pretty clear for the Andra gloveman that he need to play with a positive intent without worrying much.

“He told me to have a positive intent and play positive, fearless cricket,” Bharat told.

Bharat said that it’s a great feeling to share the dressing room with the Indian captain, someone who likes youngsters and while spending time with him, one can get to know a lot about the game.

“It’s a big feeling to play with him, someone who encourages youngsters a lot and rubbing shoulders with him, you tend to learn a lot of things. He’s a thorough professional.”

Royal Challengers Bangalore play Kolkata Knight Riders in the eliminator on Monday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.