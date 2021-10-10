Dubai: Chennai Super Kings bounced back after a dismal show in the last edition and have made it through to the playoffs where they will take on Delhi Capitals on Sunday in Dubai, but all said and done, CSK have concerns in the middle-order. Ex-India cricketer Aakash Chopra reckons Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja should bat ahead of Dhoni in the batting order against the Capitals.Also Read - IPL 2021: David Warner Heartbroken After Kane Williamson Posts an SRH Team Picture Without Him; Post Goes Viral

Chopra on his Youtube channel said: “I feel Dhoni will not come to bat up the order. You will see Jaddu and probably even Bravo bat ahead of Dhoni. This is what I am expecting.” Also Read - IPL 2021: Suresh Raina Should Replace Robin Uthappa - Sunil Gavaskar Suggests Big Change in CSK Playing 11 vs DC in Qualifier 1

Another concern according to Chopra is whether Suresh Raina will replace out-of-form Robin Uthappa. He added: “I have no idea about Raina’s availability, whether he has been dropped or he has an injury; we have no idea. Robbie hasn’t been doing well.” Also Read - IPL 2021 Playoffs: DC vs CSK Prediction - Who Will Win Qualifier 1? Aakash Chopra Reckons MS Dhoni's Chennai Will Lose

On the eve of the game, Raina – who has endured a knee injury and had to sit out for the last two league games – was seen batting in the nets. If Raina plays, it would be a no-brainer that the Capitals pacers – Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Avesh Khan – would pepper the left-hander with the short-pitch bowling.

Former India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar also reckoned that Raina should be drafted back in the side if fit.

The Capitals would have confidence going into the game because they have defeated Chennai twice in the league stages. Chennai would be entering the clash on the back of three consecutive losses.