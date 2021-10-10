Dubai: While CSK take on DC for a place in the final on Sunday – a day later – KKR would lock horns with RCB to keep their title hopes alive. For KKR to win the title, they need to win three on-the-trot – there is no chance of a slip-up. And for that to happen, the team needs to fire collectively. The speculations are that Andre Russell would return to the side – but if that has to happen – who sits out?Also Read - IPL 2021: CSK Need to Guard Against Devastating Delhi Capitals Bowlers, Says Brian Lara

Ex-Australian cricketer Brad Hogg reckons if Russell has to come into the XI, KKR captain Eoin Morgan – who has been woefully out-of-form – would have to sit out. Now, would that happen considering he is the skipper of the side? Hogg said that Shakib-al-Hasan cannot be dropped at any cost.

Hogg said on his YouTube channel: "It would be a huge risk to bring Russell in if he is fit to play. Also, they might have to take out one of their prominent players who has performed so well in the last couple of games – Shakib Al Hasan. I wouldn't take that risk because you have Ferguson coming back from injury as well. If one of them (Russell or Ferguson) goes down, then you haven't got a frontline bowler to finish off the overs."

The spinners of KKR have done a fantastic job throughout the season – be it Varun Chakravarthy or Sunil Narine or more recently – Shakib.

Kolkata has defeated Bangalore in the UAE leg and that would give them plenty of confidence ahead of the game. Also, in their last league game which was a must-win against Rajasthan, KKR came up with the goods and hence have momentum on their side.