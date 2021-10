Dubai: MS Dhoni was cool and composed even after hitting the winning shot on Sunday that ensured CSK became the first team to enter the final. But while Dhoni did not show a single emotion, the spectators at the stadium were getting emotional. While a fangirl was spotted crying after Dhoni won it, CSK skipper’s wife Sakshi – who was at the venue – also could not hold back her emotions. Sakshi had the company of her daughter Ziva, who was also elated after the win.Also Read - IPL 2021 Playoffs: Stephen Fleming Reveals What Unfolded Before MS Dhoni Decided to Bat Ahead of Ravindra Jadeja in Qualifier 1

Dhoni, who is well past his prime, showed that he still had the nerves at 40. His six-ball 18 did the job in the end.

Here is how Sakshi reacted:

As expected, Twitterverse went berserk after Dhoni’s heroics.

In the final over from Tom Curran, Dhoni pounced on a half-tracker and hit it over covers to bring the equation to nine off four balls. Then he found himself lucky with an inside edge that went for another boundary. The two boundaries got Curran nervous who bowled a wide.

And then, Dhoni smashed a short ball towards mid-wicket for a boundary and CSK had won by four wickets.

“It was a crucial innings. They were using the bigger boundary very well. Nothing special, just watch the ball and hit the ball. I haven’t done a lot in the tournament. So you want to get that out of the system. If you are batting well in the nets, just look for the ball, what are the variations, where the bowler could bowl. Other than that there was nothing much in the mind,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.