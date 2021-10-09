Dubai: IPL 2021 finally has the four teams that have made it to the playoffs after some competitive and nail-biting cricket. The top teams are Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Kolkata Knight Riders. All the teams are well-balanced and have a chance at winning the silverware.Also Read - IPL 2021: Ishan Kishan Reveals 'The Virat Kohli' Advise That Helped Him Turn Things Around

It is surprising to see defending champions Mumbai Indians do not feature in the playoffs. they and a couple of other teams have had a season to forget and they would like to put up a better show in the next edition.

In the playoffs, Delhi and Chennai – who have finished in the top 2 – would have an advantage. CSK and DC would have two shots at the final. Whoever loses the qualifier will play another game with the winner of Eliminator 2.

IPL 2021 playoffs schedule:

Qualifier 1: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Delhi, and Chennai, will lock horns in Qualifier 1 on Sunday in Dubai in what promises to be a mouthwatering clash. Both sides would look for a win to seal themselves a spot in the final. It is expected to be a high-scoring game as both sides have big-hitters.

Eliminator: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Virat Kohli-led RCB would take on Eoin Morgan’s Knight Riders in Eliminator 1. Whoever wins the match would take on the winner of this match will take on the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2. The match will be held on October 11 (Monday) in Sharjah.

Qualifier 2: The loser Qualifier 1 would take on the winner of Eliminator 1 for a spot in the summit clash.

The all-important final of IPL season 14 will be held at the Dubai International Stadium on October 15 (Friday).

Timings: All playoffs matches would start at 7:30 PM IST.