Sharjah: In what could come as a huge setback for Kolkata Knight Riders, star allrounder Shakib-al-Hasan may miss the eliminator versus RCB on Monday. Reports suggest that the Bangladesh Cricket Board has asked Shakib to join the national team ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The veteran allrounder is set to join the team today (October 10) in Abu Dhabi where the team will play two practoce games. The Bangladesh star has been in good form with the ball for KKR and with him not being there to play would hurt the franchise.

"Mustafizur and Shakib will join us in the UAE. We are travelling to Abu Dhabi later today for two practice matches," a BCB official told InsideSport.

The Bangladesh side is set to play against Sri Lanka and Ireland on October 12 and 14 before heading back to Oman for their T20 World Cup first-round matches.

Not just KKR, RCB would also miss Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera – who are set to join the Lankan team ahead of the marquee tournament.

“The two players will join the Sri Lanka squad on 10th October 2021 to play in the two warm-up games prior to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers,” the SLC statement said on their IPL participation.

It will be a test of Virat Kohli’s tactical acumen against the ice-cool demeanour of Eoin Morgan when perennial underachievers Royal Challengers Bangalore clash with former champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL Eliminator.

RCB will be brimming with confidence after securing a thrilling win over Delhi Capitals with a last-ball six in their final league match, finishing third in the standings with 18 points from 14 matches.

KKR, on the other hand, scripted a terrific turnaround, finishing fourth with 14 points after winning five of seven games in the UAE leg following a lacklustre performance in the first phase.