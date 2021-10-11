Dubai: It is well-documented that the last time MS Dhoni decided to promote himself in the batting order, India won the 2011 World Cup. Something similar happened 10 years later in Dubai. In Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings found themselves in a tricky spot chasing 173 to win. CSK coach Stephen Fleming reveals what unfolded that prompted Dhoni to bat ahead of Ravindra Jadeja.Also Read - IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Hails MS Dhoni After CSK Beat DC in Qualifier 1, Calls Him 'Greatest Finisher'

At a post-match interaction, Fleming revealed that there was plenty of chat right throughout CSK’s innings, including on Dhoni’s decision to go in ahead of Jadeja. “There was a lot of chat. We spoke more in those 20 overs than we have for a long time. There was a lot of technical discussion and maneuvering to try and work out how this was going to unfold. When the captain got looked in his eyes, he said ‘I’ll go’; it’s been well-documented the times that he has done that. Today was one of those. I ain’t holding him back, and we saw the result of that,” Fleming said while giving the details of the CSK dugout interaction. Also Read - IPL 2021: CSK Fan in Tears After MS Dhoni Hits Winning Run vs DC in Qualifier 1, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

With the four-wicket win, Chennai became the first team to enter the final of the 2021 IPL edition. This is a big achievement considering they could not make the playoffs in the 2020 edition. Also Read - IPL 2021 Today Match Report, DC vs CSK 2021 Scorecard: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Beat Delhi Capitals by 4 Wickets to Advance Into Record 9th Final

After the game, Dhoni credited the fans and the support staff who stood by the franchise through thick and thin. Dhoni said: “It’s the full team (effort). It was tough when we didn’t qualify last time. Emotions were quite high. Forget what has happened till now, we wanted to make the most of the 3-4 games left towards the end. A lot of our batters made the most of that period which is why I feel we have come back strongly this year. Credit goes to the support staff and everyone in the team. Without their character you can’t really comeback like this.”