New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders registered a clinical 6-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday to consolidate their position on the points table. KKR are placed at the fourth spot with 12 points in 13 games and the positive net-run rate makes them a front-runner to seal the remaining one spot in the play-off.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore sealed their place in the play-off with a 6-run win over Punjab Kings in the first match of Sunday. The defeat has now put a lot of pressure on Punjab Kings to move forward in the tournament. They sit at the fifth spot on the table and the KKR's win later in the night have made the situation difficult for Punjab.

Kolkata, Punjab, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals are in contention for the last spot in the playoffs. Eoin Morgan and Co have a good advantage amongst all four teams of having a positive net run-rate.

In the RCB vs PBKS clash, Glenn Maxwell smashed 57 and then Yuzvendra Chahal spun a web around Punjab Kings as they once again bungled a chase allowing Royal Challengers Bangalore to seal a win in the final overs of the game.

Maxwell’s 34-ball-57 propelled Punjab Kings to 164 for 7 which is the highest team total in Sharjah this season and then Chahal owned the middle-overs with another game-changing spell of 3/29 which saw KL Rahul’s team finish at 158 for 6.

In the second match of the night, Sunrisers Hyderabad once again underperformed and were bundled out for just 115 while Kolkata chased down the target with four balls to spare.

IPL 2021 Orange Cap

Punjab Kings skipper scored 39 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday and reclaimed the Orange Cap. He has hit 528 runs in 12 matches so far in the tournament. Ruturaj has been in sensational form in the ongoing edition of IPL and his tally of 508 runs in 12 matches has placed him on the second spot at the points table. Sanju Samson has jumped to third place after scoring 480 runs in 12 games. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan and Faf du Plessis have slipped to the fourth and fifth spot respectively.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel – 26 wickets in 11 matches – maintains his domination in the IPL 2021 Purple Cap tally – most wickets in the tournament. Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan is at the second position on the list. Avesh has 21 scalps under his belt in 12 matches at an average of 16.66. Punjab Kings premier pacer – Mohammed Shami holds the third spot in the IPL Purple Cap tally with 18 wickets in 12 matches. Jasprit Bumrah is fourth on the list with 15 scalps. Arshdeep Singh had a rough game against Royal Challengers Bangalore but he is still in the race with 16 wickets.