In another exciting match of Indian Premier League 14, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs to start the season on a positive note. At a slow track of Cheppauk, KKR batsman shone with half-centuries from Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi to post a massive total of 187/6 in 20 overs. Also Read - RR vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Today's Probable XIs For T20 Match 4 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7.30 PM IST April 12 Monday

In reply, SRH were just 10 runs short of the target despite good knocks from Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey as KKR derailed their chase with wickets on regular interval to restrict them for 177/5 in 20 overs. Also Read - SRH Mystery Girl Fan Without a Mask Video Goes Viral During IPL 2021 Game vs KKR at Chennai | WATCH VIDEO

For Kolkata, Nitish Rana was the start of the match with his 80 run-knock as he also bagged the Man of the Match Award. His innings was laced by 9 fours and four sixes in his 56 ball innings. While Rahul scored crucial 53 runs in just 29 balls and share a 93-run stand with Rana. Also Read - IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS Match 4 at Wankhede Stadium: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Predicted Playing XIs, Head to Head, Toss Timing, Squads For Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

Former KKR captain Dinesh Karthik also displayed his glimpses of brilliance in the quickfire 9-ball 22 runs innings to take his team to a solid total.

Chasing the formidable target, SRH lost their openers David Warner (3) and Wriddihimann Saha (7) early. However, Bairstow and Pandey rebuild the innings with a 92-run stand but it was not enough for their team.

Pandey scored 61 runs off 44 balls in which he hit two fours and three sixes. On the other hand Bairstow scored 55 runs in 40 balls.

Prasiddh Krishna was the pick of the bowlers for KKR as he claimed two crucial wickets of Warner and Mohammed Nabi.

Orange Cap:

With his 85-run knock against CSK, Shikhar Dhawan continues to hold the orange cap. KKR’s opener Nitish Rana is just behind him with 80 runs. While Dhawan’sopening partner Prithvi is second on the list with 72 runs. Chennai Super Kings star batsman Suresh Raina grabbed the third position with a comeback fifty – 54 in the match against DC.

Purple Cap:

Harshal Patel continues to lead the purple cap list with his five-wicket haul on Friday against Mumbai Indians.

Points table:

Delhi Capitals continue to rule the points table with 2 points at a net run rate of +0.779. Kolkata Knight Riders managed to grab the second spot with a win over SRH and have a healthy NRR +0.500. While Virat Kohli’s RCB are third with two points and +0.050 NRR.