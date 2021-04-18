IPL 2021 Points Table Today Latest, MI vs SRH 2021 Prediction: Living up to their billing of defending champions – Mumbai Indians played like a true champion side as they get the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 9 of VIVO IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. Sunrisers’ middle-order continued to misfire as spinner Rahul Chahar and pacer Trent Boult fashioned Mumbai Indians to a 13-run win. Courtesy of the victory, Mumbai climbed to the top spot in the IPL 2021 points table list with two wins and one loss. Meanwhile, Hyderabad are reeling at the bottom of the tally with three back back-to-back losses. Also Read - IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS Match 11 at Wankhede Stadium: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Predicted Playing XIs, Head to Head, Toss Timing, Squads For Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

Defending 150, leg-spinner Chahar – 3/19 – stifled the middle-order before Boult – 3/28 – polished off the tail as SRH were bowled out for 137 in 19.4 overs. Opting to bat, MI had a good start but Vijay Shankar and Mujeeb Ur Rahman claimed two wickets each as SRH stemmed the flow of runs in the middle overs. However, Kieron Pollard managed to lift MI to 150 for 5 with the help of a 22-ball 35 which included two sixes of the last two balls of their innings. Chasing 151 for a win, Jonny Bairstow smashed a 22-ball 43 to give SRH a rollicking start, while David Warner too managed 36 off 34 balls but once the duo were back in the hut, the middle-order again failed to come to the fore. Also Read - RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Streaming Cricket: When And Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV Telecast in India

IPL 2021 Points Table Latest After MI vs SRH Match 9

Orange Cap Holder

Kolkata Knight Riders opener Nitish Rana remains the number one batsman in IPL 2021 Orange Cap list with 137 runs – two half-centuries – in 2 matches. He scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 133 and an average of 68.51. With a stunning hundred on his captaincy debut for Rajasthan Royals, captain Sanju Samson has maintained his second position in IPL Orange Cap 2021 list. Jonny Bairstow, who played a breezy knock of 43 runs against Mumbai Indians on Saturday, moved to the third spot with 110 runs in three matches. Manish Pandey of SRH and Glenn Maxwell of RCB are at the fourth and fifth position respectively. Also Read - IPL 2021 Match Report, MI vs SRH: Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult Guide Mumbai Indians to 13-Run Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Purple Cap Holder

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Harshal Patel – 7 wickets in two matches – continues to don the coveted IPL 2021 Purple Cap – most wickets in the tournament. Rahul Chahar, who starred with the ball for Mumbai Indians in match 9, zoomed to the top spot with seven scalps in 3 matches. Chahar finished with the impressive figures of 3/19 and played a crucial role in choking Sunrisers in the tricky 151 chase. Chahar is followed by MI pace ace Trent Boult who has six wickets under his belt and are the third slot. He is followed by Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell – 6 wickets in 2 matches. Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan, who has picked up five wickets in two games, remains at the fifth position in IPL 2021 Purple Cap list.