New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals registered an emphatic 7-wicket win over table-toppers Chennai Super Kings to get their campaign back on track and keep their playoffs hopes alive. Rajasthan have made some improvement on the points table and are now placed at the sixth spot with 10 points in 12 matches.Also Read - Ruturaj Gaikwad, a 'Special' Talent Sets IPL 2021 on Fire

Chasing a formidable target of 190, Sanju Samson and Co won the match with 15 balls to spare which helped them improve their net run rate. Shivam Dubey (64 not out) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (50) helped Rajasthan to earn a crucial victory against MS Dhoni and Co. Also Read - LIVE IPL 2021 RR vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL Live Match 47 Today Latest Updates: Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal Fifties Power Rajasthan Royals to 7-Wicket Win vs Chennai Super Kings

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad put up an exhibition of timing and classical hitting to reach his first century in the IPL as Chennai Super Kings finished at 189/4 in 20 overs in Match 47 of IPL 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium here on Saturday. Gaikwad was well-supported by Ravindra Jadeja’s blitzkrieg in the end apart from useful contributions by Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali. Also Read - IPL 2021 | Avesh Khan is Find of The Season For us: Delhi Capitals Skipper Rishabh Pant

It was a fine batting effort by Chennai, feasting on Rajasthan’s listless bowling. Only Rahul Tewatia and Chetan Sakariya were among the wickets as the rest of the bowlers were taken for runs, resulting in 73 runs coming off the last five overs.

Rajasthan opener Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave them a flying start in the formidable chase. The duo put up a show in the powerplay and shared a 77-run stand to put their team on top early. Yashasvi scored a quickfire fifty as his knock was laced by 6 fours and 3 sixes in 21 balls.

While it was Shivam who returned to the playing XI and played a responsible knock which was very balanced in every way. His unbeaten 64-run knock was laced by 4 Sixes and fours each.

Meanwhile, in the first match of the day, Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by four-wicket which hurt the latter’s chance to enter the play-offs. Mumbai are now placed at the seventh position while Delhi are still at the second spot behind Chennai Super Kings.

A look at the Points Table after Match 47 of the #VIVOIPL 👇 #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/WNdMgWRgX1 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 2, 2021

IPL 2021 Orange Cap

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in sensational form in the ongoing edition of IPL and the century against Rajasthan Royals has helped him grab the Orange Cap. He is the first batsman to score 500 runs in the ongoing season of IPL. He has scored 508 runs in 12 matches at a sublime average of 50.80. Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul is second on the list with 489 runs in 11 matches. Sanju Samson has jumped to third place after scoring 480 runs in 12 games. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan and Faf du Plessis have slipped to the fourth and fifth spot respectively.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel – 26 wickets in 11 matches – maintains his domination in the IPL 2021 Purple Cap tally – most wickets in the tournament. Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan is at the second position on the list. Avesh has 21 scalps under his belt in 12 matches at an average of 16.66. Mumbai Indians premier pacer – Jasprit Bumrah holds the third spot in the IPL Purple Cap tally with 17 wickets in 12 matches. Arshdeep Singh with his three-wicket haul jumped to the fourth spot in the tally with 16 wickets. While Mohammed Shami is at fifth place with 15 scalps.