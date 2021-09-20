IPL 2021 Points Table Today Latest, Mi vs CSK 2021: An authoritative Kolkata Knight Riders bossed Royal Challengers Bangalore from the beginning to the end to record a convincing nine-wicket win in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday. Showing serious intent after their mediocre outing in the first phase of the league earlier this year, the Knight Riders bowlers fired in unison to bundle out Royal Challengers Bangalore for a paltry 92. Then, the opening duo of Shubman Gill and debutant Venkatesh Iyer played some breathtaking shots and made light work of the chase of 93, completing the formality with as many as 10 overs to spare.Also Read - IPL 2021: Clinical Kolkata Knight Riders Outplay Royal Challengers Bangalore, Win by 9 Wickets

IPL 2021 Points Table Latest After MI vs CSK Match 30

Orange Cap Holder

Delhi Capitals experienced opener Shikhar Dhawan is still in hold of the number one spot in the IPL 2021 Orange Cap list – most runs in the tournament. Dhawan scored 69 not out off 47 balls in his last match from the first leg against Punjab Kings. The stylish left-hander has scored 380 runs in 8 matches at an impressive average of 54.28 with a strike-rate of 134.27. Punjab Kings captain – KL Rahul, holds the second position with 331 runs in seven matches. Chennai Super Kings opener Faf du Plessis is at the third slot with 320 runs in eight games.

Purple Cap Holder

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel – 17 wickets in eight matches – maintains his domination in the IPL 2021 Purple Cap tally – most wickets in the tournament. Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan holds the second position with 14 scalps while Rajasthan Royals’ Chris Morris is in third position with the same number of wickets as Avesh Khan, obviously with a lower economy. MOTM for today’s match, Varun Chakravarthy moves up to 6th position.