IPL 2021 Points Table Today Latest, SRH vs RR 2021 Scorecard: Jason Roy and captain Kane Williamson played some brilliant cricketing shots to guide Sunrisers Hyderabad home against Rajasthan Royals in the 40th match of the VIVO IPL 2021 here on Monday in Dubai. Sanju Samson’s brilliant knock of 82 off 57 balls propels RR to a target of 164 in 20 overs. Chasing 165, SRH got off to a blistering start as a flurry of boundaries unleashed by openers Roy (60) and Wriddhiman Saha (18) took SRH past 50 in just 4.5 overs. Roy hit a quick-fire half-century on his debut for Hyderabad before Rajasthan’s Chetan Sakariya ended his blitzkrieg. Mustafizur Rahman then removed Priyam Garg for a duck, leaving Rajasthan at 119/3 in 13 overs. Abhishek Sharma (21 not out) then joined forces with captain Williamson (51 not out) to stitch 48 runs off 33 balls to comfortably reach the target with nine balls to spare. SRH now remain last at the table with 4 points while there is no change of position for Rajasthan in the standings as they stay in 6th spot.Also Read - IPL 2021 Today Match Report, SRH vs RR 2021 Scorecard: Jason Roy, Kane Williamson Shine in SunRisers Hyderabad's 7-Wicket Win Over Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2021 Points Table Latest After SRH vs RR Match 40

Here’s how the Points Table looks after Match 40 of the #VIVOIPL 👇 #SRHvRR pic.twitter.com/JaqR6yFSaZ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 27, 2021

Also Read - IPL 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS SRH vs RR Match 40 Cricket Updates: Kane Williamson, Jason Roy Fifties Guide SunRisers Hyderabad to 7-Wicket Win vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2021 Orange Cap List

Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samon replaces Shikhar Dhawan in the IPL 2021 Orange Cap list with 433 runs in 1o matches, courtesy of a 57 ball 82 which ended in a losing cause. Delhi Capitals experienced opener Shikhar Dhawan slips to second position with 430 runs in 10 matches. Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul occupies the third spot in the Orange Cap tally with 401 runs in 9 matches at an average of 57.28 and strike-rate 135.01. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings’ opening duo of Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad are at the fourth and fifth position respectively with 394 and 362 in 10 matches. Also Read - Virat Kohli's Shirtless Photo During RCB's Pool Session is a Hit on Twitter, Check Viral PIC

IPL 2021 Purple Cap List

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel – 23 wickets in 10 matches – maintains his domination in the IPL 2021 Purple Cap tally – most wickets in the tournament. Harshal claimed a match-winning hat-trick during RCB’s convincing win over defending champions Mumbai Indians in match 39 of IPL 2021. Harshal’s 4/17 helped him to maintain his stronghold over the Purple cap. Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan is at the second position on the list. Avesh has 15 scalps under his belt in 10 matches at an average of 19.13. Mumbai Indians premier pacer – Jasprit Bumrah holds the third spot in IPL Purple Cap tally with 14 wickets in 10 matches. Rajasthan Royals’ all-rounder Chris Morris is at the fourth slot and SRH’s Rashid Khan replaces Mohammed Shami for the fifth spot with 13 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 18.92. Shami has also taken 13 wickets in ten matches but with an average of 20.69.