IPL 2021 Points Table Today Latest, DC vs KKR 2021 Scorecard: Openers Prithvi Shaw – 82 runs and Shikhar Dhawan – 46 runs – starred with the bat as Delhi Capitals crushed Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in match no. 25 of IPL 2021 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. This was Delhi’s fifth win in seven matches they had played this season so far. Courtesy of the victory, Delhi have moved the second spot in IPL 2021 points table. DC now have 10 points and boasts a solid net run rate of +0.466. Meanwhile, defending champions Mumbai Indians have also maintained their fourth position in the latest IPL points table 2021. Mumbai defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the afternoon game on Thursday. Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are at the third slot with five wins in six games – 10 points at a net run rate of +0.089. Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings hold the numero uno spot in the IPL 2021 points table with five wins in six matches and a net run rate of +1.475. Also Read - Prithvi Shaw-Shivam Mavi's Bromance Video Goes Viral After Delhi Capitals Thrash Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 Match | WATCH

Talking about match 25 of IPL 2021 – chasing 155 for a win, Shaw sent all the six legal deliveries from opening bowler Shivam Mavi to the boundary, driving, punching and sweeping at will. Mavi’s first delivery saw Dinesh Karthik diving full-length to his left to take a fine catch only to find later that it was a wide ball. Shaw then sent all the next six balls to the fence one after the other. Shaw shared a 132-run stand for the first wicket with senior partner Shikhar Dhawan, as the duo annihilated the KKR bowlers. Shaw was out in the 16th over after facing 41 balls, hitting 11 fours and three sixes but, by then, the match was as good. DC chased down the target with 3.3 overs to spare, reaching 156 for 3 in 16.3 overs. The 21-year-old Shaw reached to his fifty off 18 balls in the eighth over, his third half century of the season in his seven matches. Also Read - IPL 2021 DC vs KKR: 'Sensational' Shaw Fires Delhi Capitals to Comprehensive 7-Wicket Win Over Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2021 Points Table Latest After DC vs KKR Match 25

Orange Cap Holder

Delhi Capitals experienced opener Shikhar Dhawan continues to hold the number one spot in the IPL 2021 Orange Cap list – most runs in the tournament. Dhawan, who scored 46 off 47 balls, played second fiddle to Prithvi Shaw as the duo shared a 132-run stand for the first wicket. The left-hander has scored 311 runs in 7 matches at an impressive average of 44.42. Shaw, who played a match-winning knock of 82 off 41 balls, claims the third position in the Orange Cap tally. The Mumbaikar has taken his overall tally to 269 runs in 7 games which includes three half-centuries. Chennai Super Kings’ opener Faf du Plessis is at the second slot with 270 runs in six games. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul, who has scored 240 runs in 6 matches at an impressive average of 48 is at the fourth position. Rajasthan Royals captain opener Sanju Samson – 229 runs in six games at an average of 45.80 – rounds off the top-5 in IPL 2021 Orange Cap tally. Also Read - Match Highlights DC vs KKR IPL 2021: Prithvi Shaw Powers Delhi Capitals to Clinical 7-Wicket Win Over Kolkata Knight Riders

Purple Cap Holder

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel – 17 wickets in six matches – continues his domination in the IPL 2021 Purple Cap tally – most wickets in the tournament. Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan, who finished with figures of 1/31 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday, claimed the second position in the list. Avesh has 13 wickets in seven matches at an average of 14.76. Mumbai’s young spinner – Rahul Chahar is at the third slot in the Purple Cap list with 11 wickets in six matches. Rajasthan Royals’ new recruit Chris Morris – 11 wickets in six matches and SunRisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan – 9 wickets in six games – are at the fourth and fifth spot respectively in IPL 2021 Purple Cap list.