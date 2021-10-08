Sharjah: IPL 2021 Points Table Today Latest, KKR vs RR 2021 Scorecard – Strong performances with the bat and ball helped Kolkata Knight Riders deliver a crushing 86-run win over Rajasthan Royals in match 54 of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday. After scoring 171/4 in 20 overs, Kolkata applied pressure right from the start which resulted in Rajasthan crashing to 85-all out in 16.1 overs. Chasing 172, Rajasthan Royals were bundled out for 85 as Eoin Morgan’s men were spot on on the field, led by fiery bowling spells from Shivam Mavi (4/21) and Lockie Ferguson (3/18).Also Read - RCB vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 56: Captain, Vice-Captain - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Probable Playing 11s, Injury News For Today's T20 Match at Dubai 7.30 PM IST October 8 Friday

Courtesy of this outstanding win, KKR have dealt a big blow to defending champions Mumbai Indians’ hopes of reaching the final 4 as they need a miracle on Friday against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are assured of the wooden spoon. Also, Kolkata’s win have ended the hopes of Punjab Kings who rode on skipper KL Rahul’s magnificent knock of 98 not out to hammer Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets on Thursday. With 7 wins and 14 points under their belt, Kolkata Knight Riders have consolidated their 4th spot on the IPL 2021 points table. With a massive win over Rajasthan Royals, KKR’s Net Run Rate of +0.587 has also received a huge boost. Also Read - SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints VIVO IPL Match 55: Captain, Vice-Captain - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Playing 11s, Injury News For Today's T20 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 8 Friday

IPL 2021 Points Table Latest After KKR vs RR Match 54

IPL 2021 Points Table Today Latest After KKR vs RR Match 54_Screenshot

IPL Orange Cap Holder

Punjab Kings captain – KL Rahul extended his domination on the IPL 2021 Orange Cap – most runs in the tournament – with another splendid knock in IPL 2021. Rahul scored 98 not out off 42 balls against CSK on Thursday which took his overall tally to 626 runs in 13 matches. The right-hander scored his runs at an impressive average of 62.60 and strike rate close to 139. Chennai Super Kings opener Faf du Plessis, who played an important 76-run knock against Punjab, climbed up to the second spot. Du Plessis has scored 546 runs in 14 matches of IPL 2021 at an average of 45.50. Meanwhile, another CSK opener – Ruturaj Gaikwad is at the third position with 533 runs in 14 matches. Delhi Capitals experienced opener Shikhar Dhawan (501 runs) and Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson (484 runs) are at the fourth and fifth slots respectively. Also Read - IPL 2021 Today Match Report, KKR vs RR 2021 Scorecard: Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill Star as Kolkata Knight Riders Virtually Seal Last Playoff Berth With 86-Run Win Over Rajasthan Royals

IPL Purple Cap Holder

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel is heading the IPL 2021 Purple Cap tally – most wickets in the tournament – with 29 wickets in 13 matches. Harshal holds the record of taking the most number of wickets in an Indian Premier League (IPL) season as an Indian bowler. The 30-year-old pipped Jasprit Bumrah of 27 wickets in the 2020 season. Patel now has 29 wickets in the ongoing IPL 2021 season. Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan is at the second position on the IPL Purple list. Avesh has 22 scalps under his belt in 13 matches at an average of 15.90. Mumbai Indians premier pacer – Jasprit Bumrah (19 wickets) and Punjab Kings senior bowler Mohammad Shami (19 wickets) are at the third and fourth slots respectively. Punjab pacer Arshdeep Singh, who picked up 2/35 against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 match 53, is at the fifth position in IPL Purple Cap list with 18 wickets in 12 matches.