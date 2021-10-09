Dubai: IPL 2021 Points Table Today Latest, RCB vs DC 2021 Scorecard: A last-ball six by KS Bharat powered Royal Challengers Bangalore to a seven-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in a thrilling finish to their Indian Premier League match that shifted this way and that in Dubai on Friday. In the other contest – defending champions Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 42 runs in a high-scoring game in Abu Dhabi on Friday but their spirited effort was not enough to take them to the IPL 2021 playoffs. Ishan Kishan (84) and Suryakumar Yadav (82) helped Mumbai post their highest-ever T20 score – 235/9 but it was not to take them into the last four as they couldn’t restrict SunRisers Hyderabad to 65 or less to qualify for the play-offs ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders.Also Read - IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Fail to Qualify For Play-Offs Despite 42-Run Victory Over Sunrisers Hyderabad

KKR’s net run rate is at +0.587 after their 86-run win over Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, while MI’s NRR was -0.048 before the start of their match against SRH. After registering a dominant 42-run win against the Orange Army, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians ended the league stages with an NRR of +0.116 and 14 points in 14 matches. Delhi Capitals finished the group stages as table-toppers – 10 wins and 4 losses – NRR of +0.481. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings remain at the second spot (18 points and +0.455 NRR. Virat Kohli’s RCB consolidated the third spot with a fine win over Delhi – 18 points but an NRR of -0.140. Also Read - RCB vs DC Highlights IPL 2021 Match Updates: KS Bharat, Glenn Maxwell Guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to 7-Wicket Win Over Delhi Capitals

IPL 2021 Points Table Latest After RCB vs DC Match 56

IPL Orange Cap Holder

Punjab Kings captain – KL Rahul maintained his domination on the IPL 2021 Orange Cap – most runs in the tournament – with another splendid knock in IPL 2021. Rahul finished the group stages with an overall tally of 626 runs in 13 matches at an impressive average of 62.60. Chennai Super Kings opener Faf du Plessis, who played an important 76-run knock against Punjab on Thursday, is at the second spot. Du Plessis has scored 546 runs in 14 matches of IPL 2021 at an average of 45.50. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals experienced opener Shikhar Dhawan (544 runs), who played a crucial knock of 43 against RCB on Friday, climbed up to the third position. Another CSK opener – Ruturaj Gaikwad (533 runs in 14 matches) and Royal Challengers Bangalore’s dynamic all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (498 runs in 14 matches) are at the fourth and fifth slots respectively. Maxwell played an important knock of 51 not out off 33 balls to guide RCB to a thrilling 7-wicket win versus Delhi Capitals on Friday. Also Read - IPL 2021: KS Bharat Seals 7-Wicket Victory For Royal Challengers Bangalore With Last Ball Six Against Delhi Capitals

IPL Purple Cap Holder

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel extended his lead on IPL 2021 Purple Cap list – most wickets in the tournament – with 29 wickets in 13 matches. Harshal holds the record of taking the most number of wickets in an Indian Premier League (IPL) season as an Indian bowler. The 30-year-old has 30 wickets (14 matches) in the ongoing IPL 2021 season. Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan is at the second position on the IPL Purple list. Avesh has 22 scalps under his belt in 14 matches at an average of 17.31. Mumbai Indians premier pacer – Jasprit Bumrah (21 wickets) and Punjab Kings senior bowler Mohammed Shami (19 wickets) are at the third and fourth slots respectively. SunRisers Hyderabad’s ace spinner Rashid Khan is at the fifth position in the IPL Purple Cap list with 18 wickets in 14 matches.