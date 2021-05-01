Punjab Kings all-rounder Harpreet Brar played a stellar role with both bat and ball against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday as he powered his team to a stunning 34-run victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Brar scored a crucial 25 not out before picking up the wickets of RCB skipper Virat Kohli – 35, Glenn Maxwell – duck, and in-form AB de Villiers – 3 runs to derail Bangalore’s chase. For his all-round show, the 25-year-old picked up his maiden IPL ‘Player of the Match’ award. Also Read - Harpreet Brar Reacts on Virat Kohli Wicket After PBKS Beat RCB in IPL 2021 Game

A week back, the Moga-born left-arm spinner hit back at a troll on Instagram who compared him to Bollywood star Akshay Kumar from the movie – ‘Singh Is Bliing’. Brar took offence to the comparison and took a dig at the movie star Kumar. The 53-year-old Kumar had played the role of a turbaned Sikh in the 2015 flick that did well at the box office. Also Read - Virat Kohli's Gesture Towards Harpreet Brar After Punjab Kings Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021 is Going Viral | WATCH VIDEO

“Paaji aap singh is bling ke Akshay Kumar dikhte ho – Brother, you look like Akshay Kumar in the movie Singh is Bliing,” wrote the troll on his Instagram account. Also Read - IPL 2021 Points Table After PBKS vs RCB: Punjab Kings Jump to Fifth Spot as KL Rahul Holds Orange Cap

Brar was not amused. “Paise k liye Turban nhi pehnte hum (We don’t wear turban for money. Emoticon: Folded hands #isupportfarmers,” he responded on his Twitter account with the screenshot of the question on his Instagram timeline.

Paise k liye nhi Turban nhi pehnte hum 🙏🏽 #isupportfarmers pic.twitter.com/lghpeG83wB — Harpreet Brar (@thisisbrar) April 25, 2021



This is Brar’s third IPL season but he has played only four matches in his career. Friday’s game was the first in IPL 2021.

It, however, became a memorable one. He scored a 17-ball unbeaten 25 and then removed RCB skipper Kohli, de Villiers and Maxwell to put the brakes on RCB’s chase.

Along with captain Rahul, Brar then added 61 runs for the unbeaten eighth wicket to rescue the side after the RCB bowlers had seized the initiative following Gayle’s dismissal in the 11th over.

Thanks to Brar’s all-round show, the Punjab-based franchise won the match by 34 runs.